200 vehicles fined for lacking CNG cylinder fitness certificates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration penalized nearly 200 vehicles in a joint operation with traffic police against the use of CNG cylinders without fitness certificate in different localities of the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar the inspection of the CNG kit and fitness certificate was continued across the district.

In connection with the operation, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) City, Sara Rehman along with Traffic Police inspected vehicles in Peshawar Saddar while Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs), Town Abdul Wali Khan and Saddar, Gulshan Ara checked the CNG cylinders and fitness certificates on University Road.

Similarly, AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Mina Zahir along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic, Liaquat Khan inspected vehicles in different localities of the Hayatabad Township.

During the operation, over 300 vehicles were inspected and 196 vehicles were fined for lacking fitness certificates, tainted glasses, poor quality CNG cylinders and other offences while CNG cylinders from most of the schools' vans were removed.

The DC has directed the owners of vehicles to check the CNG kit and cylinder of their vehicles from the certified CNG workshops.