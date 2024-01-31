20000 liters NCP diesel recovered during crackdown in D.I. Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

The district police have intensified a crackdown against the smuggling of NCP diesel across the district and recovered 20 thousand litres of NCP diesel worth Rs 5.6 million in the limits of Mughalkot police station on Wednesday

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against the smuggling of NCP diesel across the district.

During the operation, Police Station Mughalkot under the leadership of SDPO Drazanda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan Shirani and in-charge Mughalkot Check Post Mukil Khan during the checking of several vehicles recovered 20 thousand litres of non-custom paid diesel from tanks installed in 02 trucks.

The value of the above-recovered non-custom paid diesel was estimated to be around 5. 6 million rupees.

Police registered the cases and later handed over the NCP diesel to customs authorities for further legal action.