20000 Liters NCP Diesel Recovered During Crackdown In D.I. Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 09:19 PM
The district police have intensified a crackdown against the smuggling of NCP diesel across the district and recovered 20 thousand litres of NCP diesel worth Rs 5.6 million in the limits of Mughalkot police station on Wednesday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The district police have intensified a crackdown against the smuggling of NCP diesel across the district and recovered 20 thousand litres of NCP diesel worth Rs 5.6 million in the limits of Mughalkot police station on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani a crackdown has been launched against the smuggling of NCP diesel across the district.
During the operation, Police Station Mughalkot under the leadership of SDPO Drazanda Circle Sherullah Khan along with SHO Fawad Khan Shirani and in-charge Mughalkot Check Post Mukil Khan during the checking of several vehicles recovered 20 thousand litres of non-custom paid diesel from tanks installed in 02 trucks.
The value of the above-recovered non-custom paid diesel was estimated to be around 5. 6 million rupees.
Police registered the cases and later handed over the NCP diesel to customs authorities for further legal action.
Recent Stories
ADB committed record climate finance of almost $10 billion in 2023
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-2024
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates
Chambers call for deferring PoS system's implemenation
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action
More Stories From Pakistan
-
History sheeter dacoit held during encounter with police8 minutes ago
-
City's district East police discusses security arrangements for election-20248 minutes ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of GOR project for police7 minutes ago
-
Work on gymkhana project to be started soon: DC7 minutes ago
-
LHC directs PEMRA to ensure free media access for PTI founder, candidates7 minutes ago
-
Chinese envoy lauds PAF's steadfast determination for balance of power in region7 minutes ago
-
CTP issued traffic advisory for tourists visiting Murree5 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang visits DHQ Hospital5 minutes ago
-
IBA annual career fair: fostering connections, nurturing careers3 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani meets EU Commissioner for Climate Action5 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates 33-km long dual road from Lahore to Kasur5 minutes ago
-
Speakers laud late Pervaiz Shaukat's services for journalist community5 minutes ago