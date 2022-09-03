'2022 China Tourism and Culture Week' to kick off in September

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of online activities to celebrate the global "2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" in September.

The launching ceremony of "2022 Chinese Tourism Culture Week" is scheduled to be held in Beijing on September 6, said a news release on Saturday.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping will attend and address the event.

The "2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" will end on September 15.

"2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" is jointly hosted by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and People's Daily Online, and organized by Overseas China Cultural Center and Overseas China National Tourism Office.

The event aims to promote tourism and culture on different themes including "City Constructions", "Intangible Cultural Heritage for Poverty Reduction", "Yellow River Culture", "The Silk Road", "Rural Revitalization" and "China travel Course".

The Silk Road series of documentaries will promote tourism and culture aspects of cities along the Silk Road. The playlist includes documentaries on "Cultural Heritage of Xinjiang", "Xinjiang is a Wonderful Place", "Dunhuang, a Cultural Sanctuary of Mankind", "All's well in Gansu", "Root & Soul", "A Glimpse of Ningxia", "Qinghai, the Province of Grand Beauty", "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Qinghai", "Shaanxi Culture", "The Tibetan New Year" and "New Tourism in Xizang" .

The City Construction is meant to promote tourism resources in different cities across China such as Enshui, Hebei, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, Guizhou, Xi'an Shaanxi, Luoyang Henan, Dunhuang Gansu.

Documentaries focusing Intangible Cultural Heritage on Xizang, Jiangxi, Guangdong and Beijing aims to portray the role intangible cultural heritage is playing in poverty reduction across China.

Yellow River series of documentaries will highlight the beautiful cultural and tourism resources of cities along the Yellow river, and "Rural Revitalization" series documentaries fully demonstrate the tourism and cultural aspects of villages across China.

A week full of Cultural and Tourism enrich activities will provide a cultural and tourism feast for the viewers across Pakistan.

In the following weeks, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will be sharing a variety of interesting virtual and online activities through short videos, trailers and posters covering performance, culture, cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and more.