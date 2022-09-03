UrduPoint.com

'2022 China Tourism And Culture Week' To Kick Off In September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2022 | 03:40 PM

'2022 China Tourism and Culture Week' to kick off in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The China Cultural Center in Pakistan has launched a series of online activities to celebrate the global "2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" in September.

The launching ceremony of "2022 Chinese Tourism Culture Week" is scheduled to be held in Beijing on September 6, said a news release on Saturday.

Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping will attend and address the event.

The "2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" will end on September 15.

"2022 China Tourism and Culture Week" is jointly hosted by Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage, Ministry of Culture and Tourism and People's Daily Online, and organized by Overseas China Cultural Center and Overseas China National Tourism Office.

The event aims to promote tourism and culture on different themes including "City Constructions", "Intangible Cultural Heritage for Poverty Reduction", "Yellow River Culture", "The Silk Road", "Rural Revitalization" and "China travel Course".

The Silk Road series of documentaries will promote tourism and culture aspects of cities along the Silk Road. The playlist includes documentaries on "Cultural Heritage of Xinjiang", "Xinjiang is a Wonderful Place", "Dunhuang, a Cultural Sanctuary of Mankind", "All's well in Gansu", "Root & Soul", "A Glimpse of Ningxia", "Qinghai, the Province of Grand Beauty", "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Qinghai", "Shaanxi Culture", "The Tibetan New Year" and "New Tourism in Xizang" .

The City Construction is meant to promote tourism resources in different cities across China such as Enshui, Hebei, Xijiang Qianhu Miao Village, Guizhou, Xi'an Shaanxi, Luoyang Henan, Dunhuang Gansu.

Documentaries focusing Intangible Cultural Heritage on Xizang, Jiangxi, Guangdong and Beijing aims to portray the role intangible cultural heritage is playing in poverty reduction across China.

Yellow River series of documentaries will highlight the beautiful cultural and tourism resources of cities along the Yellow river, and "Rural Revitalization" series documentaries fully demonstrate the tourism and cultural aspects of villages across China.

A week full of Cultural and Tourism enrich activities will provide a cultural and tourism feast for the viewers across Pakistan.

In the following weeks, China Cultural Center in Pakistan will be sharing a variety of interesting virtual and online activities through short videos, trailers and posters covering performance, culture, cultural heritage, cuisine, beautiful landscapes and more.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Luoyang Dunhuang Beijing September Event Silk Road

Recent Stories

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC ..

Wood, Parsons impressed by young talent and NHPC facilities

2 minutes ago
 Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affe ..

Govt to bring normalcy back in lives of flood affectees: Ahsan

16 minutes ago
 OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

1 hour ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

1 hour ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

1 hour ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.