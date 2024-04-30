21 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The district administration during a crackdown on the non-compliance with the newly revised prices for roti and naan arrested 21 individuals and registered 32 cases over price-related violations,here on Tuesday.

According to spokesperson,during the last 24 hours,1,344 roti and naan points were inspected out of which 1,234 points were selling bread on official prices, while violations were reported at 110 points.

The enforcement teams have fined Rs 200,000 to various tandoors over selling roti and naan on high prices. The enforcement action was led by assistant commissioners and price control magistrates who conducted checks across various tehsils in Lahore.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf got registered a case and imposed fine of Rs 10,000 in his jurisdiction. AC Cant Nabeel Memon imposed fine on four tandoor owner during inspection, while AC City Rai Baber got arrested five individuals over selling bread on high rates. AC Raiwind Zainab Tahir got arrested two tandoor owners and issued warning notice to various others during inspection of implementation of revised prices of roti and naan.

The approved rates have been set at Rs16 for a 100-gram roti and Rs20 for a 120-gram naan.