21 KP universities facing financial, administrative challenges in absence of VCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 21 public universities were currently grappling with financial and administrative challenges due to the prolonged delay in appointment of permanent vice-chancellors, despite six months having passed since the initial advertisement.

The Higher education Department's document indicates that July 2023 was the scheduled appointment dates of the VC but later, it was extended for another three months on the advice of the caretaker Chief Minister KP.

The extension period was also expired on October 6, 2023. This delay was hindering decision-making processes, including major financial and administrative matters.

The universities’ teachers’ organizations expressed their concern over the undue delay in the appointment process and said that no major decision could be taken due to the absence of permanent vice-chancellors in the universities.

They said that the HED had already barred the universities without permanent VCs and where the tenure of the VC remained less than six months from taking any major decision related to financial and administrative matters, adding that even the issue of employees' salaries could not be resolved.

The universities without the permanent VCs included Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, Women's University Swabi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat, University of Agriculture Swat, University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, Abbottabad University, Science and Technology University Shangla, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Engineering and Technology, Mardan, University of Peshawar and Hazara University Mansehra.

According to an official of HED, the tenure of ten more vice chancellors of public sector universities would expire by December this year.