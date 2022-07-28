21 test positives for dengue virus so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 21 cases with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that the latest case had surfaced from Potohar town Urban and was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that around 90 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which one tested positive at the Holy Family Hospital, three probable and one non-dengue.

The health officer informed that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kalar Syeda, had registered 27 suspects, District Headquarters Hospital 15, Holy Family Hospital,14, Wah General Hospital 8, THQ, hospitals Kahutta and Gujar Khan 6, THQ and Kotli Sattian five during the last 24 hours. In contrast, THQ, hospital Murree and Taxila had listed four suspects.

In addition, one suspect was recorded at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital./395