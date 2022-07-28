UrduPoint.com

21 Test Positives For Dengue Virus So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2022 | 07:28 PM

21 test positives for dengue virus so far

The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 21 cases with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi's dengue total tally had reached 21 cases with the arrival of one more patient during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Thursday said that the latest case had surfaced from Potohar town Urban and was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital.

He added that around 90 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which one tested positive at the Holy Family Hospital, three probable and one non-dengue.

The health officer informed that Tehsil Headquarter Hospital(THQ), Kalar Syeda, had registered 27 suspects, District Headquarters Hospital 15, Holy Family Hospital,14, Wah General Hospital 8, THQ, hospitals Kahutta and Gujar Khan 6, THQ and Kotli Sattian five during the last 24 hours. In contrast, THQ, hospital Murree and Taxila had listed four suspects.

In addition, one suspect was recorded at the Benazir Bhutto Hospital./395

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Taxila Family From

Recent Stories

Gold price up by Rs.10,500, reaches historic level ..

Gold price up by Rs.10,500, reaches historic level of Rs.162,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Boy drowns in a pond while bathing

Boy drowns in a pond while bathing

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner opens PLRA mobile van service at Sarg ..

Commissioner opens PLRA mobile van service at Sargodha chamber

2 minutes ago
 DC for strict monitoring of mourning processions i ..

DC for strict monitoring of mourning processions in Matiari

2 minutes ago
 NHA told to repair roads damaged in rain

NHA told to repair roads damaged in rain

5 minutes ago
 LCCI delegation calls on Punjab governor

LCCI delegation calls on Punjab governor

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.