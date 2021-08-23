22 more died due to coronavirus in KP

Covid-19 has claimed 22 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 573 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said coronavirus updates shared by Health Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Covid-19 has claimed 22 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 573 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said coronavirus updates shared by Health Department here on Monday.

With 22 more deaths, the tally from the disease has climbed to 4819 while the addition of 573 new cases, the number of total active cases in the province reached till 7758.

The number of overall coronavirus cases reported as 157721.

During the same period, 451 patients have also been recovered from the disease that has taken the number of recovered persons to 145144. A total of 10003 tests were conducted in the province during the period.