2273 students earned Rs 223.8 mln under E-Rozgar programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :About 2273 students in the Rawalpindi district have earned Rs 223.8 million so far by completing three months free of cost course successfully under the Punjab government's E-Rozgaar programme.

This was stated by Central Manager e-Rozgaar Program Wah Cantt Muhammad Shuja and Central Manager e-Rozgaar Program Rawalpindi Sidra Zabih here on Tuesday.

They informed that the E-employment program had been launched in 2017 in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and sports, and Punjab Information Technology board to train youth for licensing of various courses.

They added that 1256 male students have done freelance courses from the E-employment center at Comsats University Wah Cantt and have earned an income of Rs 180.

2 million while 1017 female students netted around Rs 43.6 million from online courses.

Muhammad Shuja and Sedrah Zabih updated that two E-employment centres have been set up in Rawalpindi district, including one at Women's University, Sukkur Road and the other at E-employment center, Comsats University, Wah Cantt.

They said that the e-employment program includes technical, content marketing, advisory and creative design courses while the eligibility criteria for the program is 16 years of education, maximum age of 35 years and Punjab domiciled.