UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2273 Students Earned Rs 223.8 Mln Under E-Rozgar Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 06:50 PM

2273 students earned Rs 223.8 mln under E-Rozgar programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :About 2273 students in the Rawalpindi district have earned Rs 223.8 million so far by completing three months free of cost course successfully under the Punjab government's E-Rozgaar programme.

This was stated by Central Manager e-Rozgaar Program Wah Cantt Muhammad Shuja and Central Manager e-Rozgaar Program Rawalpindi Sidra Zabih here on Tuesday.

They informed that the E-employment program had been launched in 2017 in collaboration with the Department of Youth Affairs and sports, and Punjab Information Technology board to train youth for licensing of various courses.

They added that 1256 male students have done freelance courses from the E-employment center at Comsats University Wah Cantt and have earned an income of Rs 180.

2 million while 1017 female students netted around Rs 43.6 million from online courses.

Muhammad Shuja and Sedrah Zabih updated that two E-employment centres have been set up in Rawalpindi district, including one at Women's University, Sukkur Road and the other at E-employment center, Comsats University, Wah Cantt.

They said that the e-employment program includes technical, content marketing, advisory and creative design courses while the eligibility criteria for the program is 16 years of education, maximum age of 35 years and Punjab domiciled.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Road Male Rawalpindi Sukkur Women 2017 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Dubai to host first in-person travel &amp; tourism ..

35 minutes ago

2,600 trademarks renewed registrations in 4 months ..

50 minutes ago

Politically Motivates Crimes in Germany Hit 20-Yea ..

41 minutes ago

2,470 coronavirus patients recovered on Tuesday

1 hour ago

US Trade Deficit Rises to Record High of $74.4Bln ..

1 hour ago

Golf cart services launched for patients facilitat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.