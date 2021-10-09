23 highway schemes to be launched soon: Syed Zia Abbas

UrduPoint.com

Sat 09th October 2021

Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 23 schemes of highway sector in 16 districts of Sindh would be launched soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 23 schemes of highway sector in 16 districts of Sindh would be launched soon.

He said that the construction and grafting of about 174 km of roads across the province was in the final stage, according to a press release.

Syed Zia Abbas further said that 99 percent work had been completed in 4 road schemes of Sanghar district, 3 of Tharparkar, 2 of Ghotki, 2 of Matiari while construction work of one road scheme each in Badin, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Kashmore, Sujawal, Khairpur, Nowshero Feroz, Sukkur, Dadu and Mirpur Khas were also at the final stage.

The minister said that the first priority of the Sindh government was to provide possible facilities to the people at their doorsteps.

