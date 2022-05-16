23 killed, 1,150 injured in 1,070 accidents in Punjab

At least 23 people were killed while 1,150 injured in 1,070 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :At least 23 people were killed while 1,150 injured in 1,070 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Monday said 532 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 492 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 96 Multan in with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as, 935 motorcycles, 90 rickshaws, 130 cars, 31 vans, 16 buses, 30 trucks and 96 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.