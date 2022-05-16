UrduPoint.com

23 Killed, 1,150 Injured In 1,070 Accidents In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 08:06 PM

23 killed, 1,150 injured in 1,070 accidents in Punjab

At least 23 people were killed while 1,150 injured in 1,070 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :At least 23 people were killed while 1,150 injured in 1,070 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 on Monday said 532 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians and 492 passengers were among the victims of the traffic accidents.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 96 Multan in with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 81 accidents and 75 victims.

As many as, 935 motorcycles, 90 rickshaws, 130 cars, 31 vans, 16 buses, 30 trucks and 96 othervehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Punjab Road Traffic Gujranwala Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Mathews sanguine after falling for 199

Mathews sanguine after falling for 199

6 seconds ago
 Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court ..

Regional Consultant (Ombudsman) to hold open court on May 19

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred secur ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

3 minutes ago
 US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support F ..

US Republican Leader McConnell Says Will Support Finnish, Swedish Accession to N ..

3 minutes ago
 Beijing Vows to Strengthen Cooperation With North ..

Beijing Vows to Strengthen Cooperation With North Korea in Fight Against COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago
 Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export b ..

Wheat prices hit record high after Indian export ban

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.