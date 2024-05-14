24 arrested, 44 cases registered against profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district authorities conducted raids and arrest 24 profiteers in various locations of the

provincial capital on Tuesday.

The checking operations across 1,945 sites revealed violations at 132 locations, a total of 44 cases

have been registered with penalties exceeding Rs 200,000. Deputy Commissioner

Rafia Haider disclosed that all assistant commissioners were actively conducting surprise

visits to field areas to enforce compliance.

DC Rafia Haider emphasized the gravity of the situation, underlining the need for measures to

ensure fair pricing practices.

The stabilizing essential commodity prices would remain a top priority, the DC reiterated the administration's commitment to continuous monitoring of markets and bazaars to ensure compliance.

The stringent actions against hoarding and illicit profiteering would continue unabated, with authorities pledging unbiased enforcement to safeguard consumer interests, she said.