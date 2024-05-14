Open Menu

24 Arrested, 44 Cases Registered Against Profiteers

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

24 arrested, 44 cases registered against profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The district authorities conducted raids and arrest 24 profiteers in various locations of the

provincial capital on Tuesday.

The checking operations across 1,945 sites revealed violations at 132 locations, a total of 44 cases

have been registered with penalties exceeding Rs 200,000. Deputy Commissioner

Rafia Haider disclosed that all assistant commissioners were actively conducting surprise

visits to field areas to enforce compliance.

DC Rafia Haider emphasized the gravity of the situation, underlining the need for measures to

ensure fair pricing practices.

The stabilizing essential commodity prices would remain a top priority, the DC reiterated the administration's commitment to continuous monitoring of markets and bazaars to ensure compliance.

The stringent actions against hoarding and illicit profiteering would continue unabated, with authorities pledging unbiased enforcement to safeguard consumer interests, she said.

Related Topics

Market All Top

Recent Stories

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water ..

Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in th ..

Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match

54 minutes ago
 SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Im ..

SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..

1 hour ago
 Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding coope ..

Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China

4 hours ago
 Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at F ..

Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

15 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

15 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

15 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan