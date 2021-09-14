25 CUST students complete internship with traffic police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 25 students of Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) on Tuesday completed their internship with Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) and were educated about traffic rules besides road safety measures.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Ayesha Gul said efforts were afoot to promote friendly policing in the city, said a news release issued here.

She said the young generation was our asset and their cooperation as well as responsible attitude was crucial for safe road environment in the city.

She also distributed certificates among the students and hoped that they would further educate and brief their fellows and family members about road safety tips.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) was acquainting citizens and students about traffic rules through various programs and this internship programme was also part of it, said an official of ITP.