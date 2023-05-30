2528 involved in violent protests arrested in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A report prepared by the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday revealed that so far 2528 protestors involved in violent riots of 9th,10th and 11th May have been arrested across the province.

The report prepared with regard to damages to the government installations and arrests of the involved people said that 2723 accused of vandalism were identified through the 575 CCTV footage. It said that 295 accused were identified through the NADRA database.

The two main accused of the attack on Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and the desecration of the statue of Karnal Sher Khan have also been arrested.

The report further informed that 90 police personnel sustained injuries during the violent protests while 84 FIRs have been registered of which 18 were registered under the terrorism acts.

The report said in Peshawar 8690 protestors attended the violent protests at 10 different places of Peshawar on 9th May while on 10th May 3400 protestors resorted to violent protests at 9 places. On 11th May 2910 protestors gathered at 6 places of the provincial metropolis.

Two of the employees sustained injuries when protestors set the building of Radio Pakistan on fire. The protestors also ransacked the office of the Provincial Election Commission.

It was told in the report that 250 police personnel stopped the protestors from entering the red zone in Peshawar saying that Governor's House, Corps Commander's House, Assembly building, High Court and IB Headquarters were the targets of the protestors.

The sources said that more arrests in KP would be made once a complete review of the report was completed.