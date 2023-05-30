UrduPoint.com

2528 Involved In Violent Protests Arrested In KP: Report

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

2528 involved in violent protests arrested in KP: Report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A report prepared by the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday revealed that so far 2528 protestors involved in violent riots of 9th,10th and 11th May have been arrested across the province.

The report prepared with regard to damages to the government installations and arrests of the involved people said that 2723 accused of vandalism were identified through the 575 CCTV footage. It said that 295 accused were identified through the NADRA database.

The two main accused of the attack on Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar and the desecration of the statue of Karnal Sher Khan have also been arrested.

The report further informed that 90 police personnel sustained injuries during the violent protests while 84 FIRs have been registered of which 18 were registered under the terrorism acts.

The report said in Peshawar 8690 protestors attended the violent protests at 10 different places of Peshawar on 9th May while on 10th May 3400 protestors resorted to violent protests at 9 places. On 11th May 2910 protestors gathered at 6 places of the provincial metropolis.

Two of the employees sustained injuries when protestors set the building of Radio Pakistan on fire. The protestors also ransacked the office of the Provincial Election Commission.

It was told in the report that 250 police personnel stopped the protestors from entering the red zone in Peshawar saying that Governor's House, Corps Commander's House, Assembly building, High Court and IB Headquarters were the targets of the protestors.

The sources said that more arrests in KP would be made once a complete review of the report was completed.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Police Governor Election Commission Of Pakistan Red Zone Karnal May From Government Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir ..

Imran Khan issues defamation notice to Abdul Qadir Patel

16 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Gl ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces Global EV Market transformationa ..

26 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Islan ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inspects progress of Maryam Island, reinforcing Shurooq&#039;s ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

41 minutes ago
 UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Worki ..

UAE participates in G20 Trade and Investment Working Group Meeting in India

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nott ..

Shaheen Afridi hits six in last over to lead Nottinghamshire to victory

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.