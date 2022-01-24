26 % of population have no access to electricity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The government of Pakistan aims at providing electricity access to all citizens of the Country as it globally, recognized as basic amenity of life.

The available statistics shows that approximately 26 per cent of the population of Pakistan does not have access to electricity, said the press release issued on Monday.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), being sole Regulator of Power Sector of the Country, aimed to provide facilitation for such noble cause and striving hard to promote Electricity Access to un served areas where Power Grid Expansion is financially not viable, it was further said.

NEPRA has taken lead to bring investment friendly and most flexible regulatory regime to promote development of Microgrids in the un served areas enable private sector to play its role in providing electricity services.

In this regard, NEPRA organized a Virtual Consultative Session on Draft NEPRA Licensing (Microgrid) Regulations on January 21.

Around 100 numbers of Stakeholders having versatile experience participated online in the consultative session.

The Chairman NEPRA, while opening the session, mentioned his vision regarding de-regulatory approach which encourages private sector investments in providing grid access to the unserved communities and amicably finalizing the Draft Regulations and fast track implementation of Microgrid Regime without any further delays.

The Chairman NEPRA while highlighting the salient features indicated that the Proposed Regulations entails grant of a Unified License for such activity with NO regulatory fee.

During the said session, all the participants discussed major technical and tariff related provisions and issues prescribed in the Draft Regulations and also recommended solutions based on best prudent practices.

Later, the Chairman appreciated the active participation of all the stakeholders.