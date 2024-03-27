Open Menu

2765 Professional Beggars Held In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2024 | 07:15 PM

2765 professional beggars held in Islamabad

The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in coordination with the police has arrested more than 2,700 professional beggars under its campaign against begging

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in coordination with the police has arrested more than 2,700 professional beggars under its campaign against begging.

Out of the total arrested beggars, 45 per cent of them were male, 40 per cent female, 5 per cent of minors and 10 per cent of trans genders, an official told APP on Wednesday.

He said the teams were constituted which was led by the relevant Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to run the anti-begging campaign across the capital.

In a recent update provided by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) spokesman, it was revealed that a staggering 2,765 individuals engaged in begging were apprehended over the past six months, spanning from October to March.

He said that beggars mafias became more active during the holy month of Ramazan.

Upon arrest, professional beggars were promptly escorted to the nearest police station for further processing, while minors found amongst them were compassionately directed to the Edhi Center for proper care and support.

To a query, he said District administration caught minor beggars and handed over to shelter homes and Edhi centers but later they gave affidavit or fine to authorities and went Scot-free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Fine Male March October From

Recent Stories

WIC digital silk road development forum to be held ..

WIC digital silk road development forum to be held in Xi'an, China

3 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores

PFA imposes fine of Rs 100,000 on two stores

3 minutes ago
 Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazar ..

Another spell of rain, snowfall commences in Hazara division

3 minutes ago
 KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 fami ..

KSRelief distributes food packages among 5000 families

3 minutes ago
 Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousa ..

Prayer meeting held to pay homage to Mirwaiz Yousaf Shah

3 minutes ago
 Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigation ..

Adolescent’s murder: DPO activates investigations for criminals' arrest

14 minutes ago
Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orpha ..

Al khidmat foundation hosts Iftar dinner for Orphan children

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore ..

Abdullah Gul meets Romanian Ambassador, underscore Pakistani technical resource ..

14 minutes ago
 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thu ..

Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament kicks off on Thursday

14 minutes ago
 Citizen robbed at gun point

Citizen robbed at gun point

13 minutes ago
 438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: ..

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..

27 minutes ago
 Govt. committed for infrastructure development, en ..

Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan