28 Passengers From Tested Corona Positive, Handed Over To Local Admin: CCA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

28 passengers from tested corona positive, handed over to local admin: CCA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Peshawar on Tuesday handed over some 28 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus to the local administration for adopting necessary procedure.

According to to a CAA spokesman, a total of 130 passengers, who landed at the Peshawar Airport from Behrain , had gone through a detailed check-up before exit.

About 28 of them were detected positive for the coronavirus, who were later handed over to the local administration for providing them necessary treatment, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

