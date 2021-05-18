28 passengers from tested corona positive, handed over to local admin: CCA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Peshawar on Tuesday handed over some 28 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus to the local administration for adopting necessary procedure.

According to to a CAA spokesman, a total of 130 passengers, who landed at the Peshawar Airport from Behrain , had gone through a detailed check-up before exit.

About 28 of them were detected positive for the coronavirus, who were later handed over to the local administration for providing them necessary treatment, he added.