28 private members bills smoothly sail through NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The National Assembly in its ongoing farewell session on Thursday passed 28 private members bills mostly related to establishment of universities or institutes of higher education across the country.

The House which met with Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair passed the bills through clause by clause readings.

The bills included the Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023, the Askari Institute of Higher Education Bill, 2023, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the Federal Ziauddin University Bill, 2023, the Indus University of Science and Technology Bill, 2022, the Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2023, the Pak China, Gwadar University, Lahore Bill, 2023, the protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023, the University of Shaheed Benzair Bhutto (USBB) Bill, 2023, the Institute of Health and Professional Studies (IHPS) Bill, 2023, the Sheikhupura Institute of Advance Sciences (SIAS) Bill, 2023, the Cosmic Institute of Science and Technologies Islamabad (CISTI) Bill, 2023, the Bulleh Shah International University Bill, 2023, the Ravi Institute (RI) Bill, 2023, the International Islamic Institute for Peace (IIIP) Bill, 2023, the Shah Bano Institute Jaranwala Bill, 2023, the International Memon University Bill, 2023, the Ume Abeeha Institute of Health Sciences (UIHS) Bill, 2023, the Mufti-e-Azam Islamic University Bill, 2023, the Kalam Bibi International Women Institute Bannu (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Islamabad International University, 2023, the Pakistan Points of Entry (Public Health) Bill, 2023, the Islamabad Institute of Modern Sciences (IIMS) Bill, 2023, the al-Biruni International University Bill, 2023, the National University of Health Emerging Sciences and Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2023, the National Institute of Technology Bill, 2023, the Pakistan Institute of Management, Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023 and the Horizon University Bill, 2023.

The bills were piloted by Raja Riaz, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Syed Javed Hasnain, Qasir Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Nafisa Shah, Zahra Wadood, Nawab Sher, Choudhary Faqir Ahmad, Aliya Kamran, Tahira Aurangzeb, Kiran Imran, Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan in the House.