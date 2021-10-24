UrduPoint.com

29 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Twenty-nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 1,199 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 237 while 25,437 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 51 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 22 at DHQ Hospital and 8 at General Hospital. He further said that 106 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

