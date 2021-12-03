UrduPoint.com

3 AJK Officials Held For Corruption Charges.

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:57 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) accountability bureau Friday arrested 3 senior government officers under corruption charges and misuse of authority

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) accountability bureau Friday arrested 3 senior government officers under corruption charges and misuse of authority.

They will be produced before accountability court on Saturday for physical remand, sources said.

According to bureau, former Director General Local government Nusrat Aziz, then secretary local government and DG civil defense Ch. Abdul Rehaman and former deputy secretary local government board Qazi Noor Muhammad Tahir were held.

Sources said they have been alleged with appointments in local government department through forged merit list and documents and misuse of authority.

