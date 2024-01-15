3 Bogies Of Shalimar Express Train Derails In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Three bogies of Shalimar Express on Monday derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station in Karachi, Railway spokesperson said.
According to the railway administration, a bogie of Lahore-bound Shalimar Express coming from Karachi derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station, private news channels reported.
Authorities have said that rescue operations have been initiated, and the main track will be restored soon.
The initial inquiry report of the incident stated that the accident took place owing to the driver’s negligence.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP summons candidate accused of harassing RO, DRO10 hours ago
-
Kashmir Council [ EU] Chief A R Syed lauded for having been crowned with human rights award10 hours ago
-
Man commits suicide over domestic issue10 hours ago
-
JSMU played significant role in protection against diseases: Governor10 hours ago
-
Crackdown continues; eateries, hotel finned10 hours ago
-
PFA recovers 70kg unhygienic sweets10 hours ago
-
FBFC to be functional soon: commissioner10 hours ago
-
KP CM for accelerated efforts on humans capital exports strategy10 hours ago
-
Elections on Feb 8 in interest of country, political parties: Solangi15 hours ago
-
Fire erupts at private hospital opposite LRH15 hours ago
-
Arfa Karim a torch-bearer for new generation: CM16 hours ago
-
CDA auctions 11 plots, fetches Rs13.5b16 hours ago