Open Menu

3 Bogies Of Shalimar Express Train Derails In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:20 AM

3 bogies of Shalimar Express train derails in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Three bogies of Shalimar Express on Monday derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station in Karachi, Railway spokesperson said.

According to the railway administration, a bogie of Lahore-bound Shalimar Express coming from Karachi derailed from the tracks near Bin Qasim Railway Station, private news channels reported.

Authorities have said that rescue operations have been initiated, and the main track will be restored soon.

The initial inquiry report of the incident stated that the accident took place owing to the driver’s negligence.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Driver Bin Qasim From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

17 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

17 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

1 day ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

1 day ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

1 day ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

1 day ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

1 day ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan