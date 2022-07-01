UrduPoint.com

3-day 'Mango Festival' To Kick Off In Multan From Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 11:00 AM

3-day 'Mango Festival' to kick off in Multan from Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :A three-day "Mango Festival" will commence at DHA in Multan from Sunday, where more than 200 varieties of the 'King of fruits' would be displayed at stalls arranged by growers to attract national and international visitors.

The festival will showcase several varieties of the fruit including Sindhri, Dasehri, Chonsa, Langra, Anwer Rattol, Neelum, Tota Pari, Gulab Khasa, Collector, Dilpasand, Began Phali, Desi and others.

President Mango Growers Association Pakistan, while speaking to a private news channel, said that multiple events including Cholistani Cultural Show, kids Dance, Talent Competition, Puppet Show, Magic for Kids, Mango Cutting and Easting Competition, Mango Dish Making, and some other recreational programmes would be part of the event.

He said that Pakistan was an agricultural country and such festivals would help boost the agricultural development of the country.

"The aim of the event is to provide locals with a recreational activity and to promote the 'king of fruits' at a national and international level", he said, adding that the government was taking several initiatives to uplift the quality of different varieties of the king of fruits to increase its exports.

