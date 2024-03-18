3-day Olympiad 2024 Ends At NUST
Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM
National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) through arranging a number of competitions and activities with participation of over 1900 students
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) through arranging a number of competitions and activities with participation of over 1900 students.
Olympiad 24, which is a national event and held between March 7-10), showcased various activities including sports, science and technology, arts and media, literature, technical amusement, adventure, sustainability, and community service.
Over 20 competitions and games were organized by NUST's clubs and societies, with the opening ceremony attended by former international cricketer Mr.
Saqlain Mushtaq and NUST Rector Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari, said a news release.
Over 1900 participants from across the country participated, fostering unity and friendship through sports, competitions, social nights, drama plays, fireworks, and a cultural fest.
The event provided networking, entertainment, and engaging discussions for students. The closing ceremony with speeches and prize distribution marked NOL'24 as a historic success, creating lasting memories for all involved.
Recent Stories
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..
Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Council (EU) condemns Indian ban on political parties in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
CDA to construct 374 km long cycling track in Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison21 minutes ago
-
DPO passes away31 minutes ago
-
KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in society1 minute ago
-
Mishap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway31 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee31 minutes ago
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items41 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal41 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation41 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat41 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices51 minutes ago