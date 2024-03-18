Open Menu

3-day Olympiad 2024 Ends At NUST

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

3-day Olympiad 2024 ends at NUST

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) through arranging a number of competitions and activities with participation of over 1900 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) National University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosted a national event titled Olympiad 24 (NOL) through arranging a number of competitions and activities with participation of over 1900 students.

Olympiad 24, which is a national event and held between March 7-10), showcased various activities including sports, science and technology, arts and media, literature, technical amusement, adventure, sustainability, and community service.

 

Over 20 competitions and games were organized by NUST's clubs and societies, with the opening ceremony attended by former international cricketer Mr.

Saqlain Mushtaq and NUST Rector Engr Javed Mehmood Bukhari, said a news release.

Over 1900 participants from across the country participated, fostering unity and friendship through sports, competitions, social nights, drama plays, fireworks, and a cultural fest.

 

The event provided networking, entertainment, and engaging discussions for students. The closing ceremony with speeches and prize distribution marked NOL'24 as a historic success, creating lasting memories for all involved.

Related Topics

Technology Sports March National University Media Event All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio- ..

KU, PBSA signs MoU to promote awareness about bio-safety, risk management in soc ..

1 minute ago
 Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; ..

Corneal donations can save thousands of blindness; Al-Shifa

1 minute ago
 Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

1 hour ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

2 hours ago
 Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Bo ..

Gaza world's biggest 'open-air graveyard': EU's Borrell

1 minute ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

2 hours ago
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

5 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan