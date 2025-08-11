3 Drug Pushers Arrested During Crackdown In District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The police arrested three drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possessions in a crackdown launched in the district.
A police team led by ASI, Shezad Ali during checking recovered 1500 gram hashish form Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Moza, Hameed, the police spokesman said.
He said a team of City police station arrested Aftab Hussain Shah and recovered liquor 10 liters from his possession.
The Bhatar police arrested Zahid ullah and recovered liquor 10 liters from him.
Meanwhile, a team of Pindigheb police station led by ASI, Ahmed Umar arrested a drug pusher identified as Shahi Raz and recovered 700 gram hashish from him.
The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.
APP/nsi/378
