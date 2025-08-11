Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment To Minorities’ Rights: Mohsin Naqvi

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, on Minorities’ National Day reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting the rights, freedoms, and dignity of its minority communities, calling them “equal heirs of the state” and an “integral part of national development.”

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said Pakistan was founded on the golden principles of islam — justice, equality, and tolerance — and would always remain steadfast on these foundations. He emphasized that protecting the life, property, faith, and freedom of worship of minorities was not only a constitutional obligation but also part of Pakistan’s national identity.

“Every citizen, regardless of religion, is an equal Pakistani,” he said, adding that Islam rejects coercion, promotes freedom of belief, and upholds respect for humanity — values that form the basis of minorities’ protection in the country.

Citing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s landmark address of August 11, 1947, Naqvi noted that the country’s founder had clearly stated that all citizens enjoy equal status. “The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the fundamental rights of minorities, and we are committed to ensuring their full implementation,” he said.

He praised the contributions of minorities in education, health, defense, politics, and other sectors, describing their role as a “shining chapter in Pakistan’s national heritage.” Naqvi stressed that patriotism, service, and character — not religion — define national identity in Pakistan.

Highlighting state efforts, he said the government gives top priority to protecting minority lives, property, and sacred places. “Whether it’s the renovation of places of worship or ensuring security for religious events, the state always fulfills its responsibility,” Naqvi stated.

He also pointed to the Kartarpur Corridor and Nankana Sahib being kept open and secure even during wartime as proof of Pakistan’s commitment to peace, love, and interfaith harmony.

“Minorities are equal partners in the state, and there will be no compromise on their protection, freedom, and participation,” the minister affirmed. “On Minorities’ National Day, we renew our resolve to safeguard their fundamental rights.”

