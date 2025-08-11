Independence Day festivities in Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Preparations for the Independence Day are in full swing in Gujrat and adjoining

areas as markets and bazaars bustle with activity.

Temporary stalls are offering national flags, badges, stickers, and specially designed shirts

for children and youth.

Green crescent flags adorn streets and buildings, creating a festive look.

Shopkeepers have decorated outlets, while residents have displayed national colours on houses,

vehicles, and motorcycles.

Citizens, particularly youngsters, are purchasing Independence Day items ahead of the

celebrations.