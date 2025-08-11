Open Menu

Boy Hit To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Boy hit to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A boy was killed in an accident in Chak No 10 under the jurisdiction of Bhulwal Police

station on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said Faizan was traveling on his motorcycle when his bike collided

with another motorcycle. Resultantly, he died instantly.

The police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.

