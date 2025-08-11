Open Menu

PFA Discards 1,600 Litres Of Water-mixed Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 02:30 PM

PFA discards 1,600 litres of water-mixed milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Rawalpindi discarded as many as 1,600 litres of water-mixed milk early on Monday morning.

According to the PFA spokesman, the teams checked 20 vehicles carrying milk at the Faisal Town, Mumtaz City and Chakri interchanges and tested around 97,000 litres of milk.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs 215,000 on 9 vehicles laden with substandard milk, he added.

The PFA urged the public to lodge their complaints, if any, regarding food, bakery items or milk at 1223.

