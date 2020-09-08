UrduPoint.com
3 Found Guilty In Financial Malpractices In PBC Pension Fund

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:40 PM

3 found guilty in financial malpractices in PBC pension fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Three officials of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) have been found guilty for financial malpractices in pension funds by the departmental inquiry.

"The case has now been referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and follow-up proceedings / action.

The FIA has arrested all the three officials," a PBC press release here Tuesday said.

The action was taken in pursuance of the directions of Information Minister Senator Syed Shibli Faraz to maintain financial discipline in PBC at all costs, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's cherished agenda of eliminating corruption in all its forms and manifestations.

