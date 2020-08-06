UrduPoint.com
3 POs Among 14 Arrested, Weapons Seized

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:14 PM

3 POs among 14 arrested, weapons seized

Police have arrested fourteen accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fourteen accused including three proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, police teams of different police stations have conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 11 accused and recovered 67 liters liquor, 2 Pistol 30 bore, 1 Rifle 444 bore, 1 Gun 12 bore and 1 Kalashnikov from their possession.

While police have also arrested three proclaimed offenders they were involved in attempt of murder and robbery cases.

They were; Shahzad, Sagheer, Shafqat, Muhammad Afzal, Tahir, Muhammad Asif, Ali Raza, Safdar, Qasim, Afzaal, Tauqeer, Muhammad Ansar, Shahid and Khawar .

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.

