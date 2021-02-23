3 quacks arrested, 10 clinics sealed in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday arrested three quacks and sealed ten clinics in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday arrested three quacks and sealed ten clinics in Bhara Kahu.

Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed along with District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia and local station house officer conducted raids in various areas of Bhara Kahu, including Simli Dam road, New Abadi and others, following public complaints regarding the quackery.

Talking to media, the assistant commissioner appealed the masses to figure out the quacks so that the illegal medical practice could be controlled in their areas.

He said the administration had also taken action against the medical stores selling drugs without prescription of the certified doctors.

Saeed asked the Islamabad denizens not to visit illegal medical practitioners to save their money and health.

"No one will be allowed to play with the lives of citizens," he remarked and added the law would take its course if someone found involved in this heinous business.

He said it was the priority of ICT administration to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to the citizens.

Meanwhile, ICT team also inspected various meat and vegetable shops to ensure quality edibles to the people.

The inspection team sealed nine shops while others challaned and issued warnings to meet the food standards.