UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 Quacks Arrested, 10 Clinics Sealed In Bhara Kahu

Faizan Hashmi 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 03:27 PM

3 quacks arrested, 10 clinics sealed in Bhara Kahu

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday arrested three quacks and sealed ten clinics in Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration Tuesday arrested three quacks and sealed ten clinics in Bhara Kahu.

Assistant Commissioner Aneel Saeed along with District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia and local station house officer conducted raids in various areas of Bhara Kahu, including Simli Dam road, New Abadi and others, following public complaints regarding the quackery.

Talking to media, the assistant commissioner appealed the masses to figure out the quacks so that the illegal medical practice could be controlled in their areas.

He said the administration had also taken action against the medical stores selling drugs without prescription of the certified doctors.

Saeed asked the Islamabad denizens not to visit illegal medical practitioners to save their money and health.

"No one will be allowed to play with the lives of citizens," he remarked and added the law would take its course if someone found involved in this heinous business.

He said it was the priority of ICT administration to ensure the provision of basic health facilities to the citizens.

Meanwhile, ICT team also inspected various meat and vegetable shops to ensure quality edibles to the people.

The inspection team sealed nine shops while others challaned and issued warnings to meet the food standards.

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Drugs Visit Road Dam Money Media

Recent Stories

PASTIC to arrange seminar on knowledge based texti ..

12 seconds ago

Farmers should control wheat Kungi timely: agri ex ..

13 seconds ago

Haji Zuber demands government attention towards re ..

14 seconds ago

Body of woman found in faisalabad

16 seconds ago

Kazakh Gas Transport System Operating Normally Aft ..

12 minutes ago

All Missing in Indian Glacier Flood Declared 'Dead ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.