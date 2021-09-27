UrduPoint.com

30 Processions, 56 Majalis To Be Held In Bahawalpur Till 28

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 30 processions and 56 Majalis will be held in Bahawalpur district till 28 of Safar-ul-Muzaffar in connection with Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala.

According to District Police Officer Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Kamran, foolproof security measures had been taken for these processions and Mjalais.

He informed that one procession will be of A-category, 8 of B-category and 21 of C-category. There will be 6 B-category and 50-C category Majalis. As many as 1200 officers and personnel will perform their duties in the district. All available resources would be utilized to provide a peaceful environment during Chehlum.

Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed the district traffic officer to prepare separate traffic plans for Chehlum.

