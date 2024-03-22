31 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 31 accused besides recovering over 14 kg charras, 55 liters liquor liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.
Rattaamral, Waris Khan, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, Westridge, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Kallar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up 17 accused for having over 14 kg charras.
Similarly, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Race Course, City, and Gungmandi police in their operations against bootleggers managed to recover 55 liters liquor while Gungmandi, Rattaamral, New Town, R.
A.Bazaar, Taxila and Kalar Syedan police managed to net seven accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal
Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..
First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Operations visits Murree police station1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests two men over fraud2 minutes ago
-
ECP sets April 2 deadline for by-election postal ballot requests2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC attends Vice Chancellors Committee meeting2 minutes ago
-
DC urges every person to plant a tree11 minutes ago
-
Trend of online home-cooked Sehri, iftari getting momentum during Ramazan12 minutes ago
-
CTP declares three model roads in city, awareness on lane, line being provided to citizens12 minutes ago
-
Man died during robbery12 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas12 minutes ago
-
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja13 minutes ago
-
Advisor resents avalanche-caused losses in Kaghan22 minutes ago
-
Gwadar attack martyrs laid to rest with full military honours22 minutes ago