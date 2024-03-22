31 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 31 accused besides recovering over 14 kg charras, 55 liters liquor liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

Rattaamral, Waris Khan, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, Westridge, Airport, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Kallar Syedan police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and rounded up 17 accused for having over 14 kg charras.

Similarly, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Race Course, City, and Gungmandi police in their operations against bootleggers managed to recover 55 liters liquor while Gungmandi, Rattaamral, New Town, R.

A.Bazaar, Taxila and Kalar Syedan police managed to net seven accused for possessing illegal weapons and recovered seven 30 bore pistols and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.