313 Raids Conducted On Drug Dealers Hideouts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Under the directions of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown has been intensified in the province to eradicate the scourge of drugs.
During the last 24 hours, 313 hideouts of drug dealers were raided across the province including Lahore, 142 accused were arrested and 139 cases were registered.
One kilogram of Ice, 61-kg charas, 1,235 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.
A Punjab Police spokesman said that during the ongoing 'Drug Free Punjab' campaign, launched on February 26, a total of 23,603 raids had been conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers, 11,536 accused arrested and 10,997 cases were registered. The police recovered 7,236-kg charas, 37-kg Ice, 120-kg heroin, more than 250-kg opium and 140,866 litres of liquor from the accused during the campaign so far.
