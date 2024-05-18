Open Menu

313 Raids Conducted On Drug Dealers Hideouts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2024 | 09:11 PM

313 raids conducted on drug dealers hideouts

Under the directions of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown has been intensified in the province to eradicate the scourge of drugs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Under the directions of IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, crackdown has been intensified in the province to eradicate the scourge of drugs.

During the last 24 hours, 313 hideouts of drug dealers were raided across the province including Lahore, 142 accused were arrested and 139 cases were registered.

One kilogram of Ice, 61-kg charas, 1,235 litres of liquor were recovered from the accused.

A Punjab Police spokesman said that during the ongoing 'Drug Free Punjab' campaign, launched on February 26, a total of 23,603 raids had been conducted on the hideouts of drug dealers, 11,536 accused arrested and 10,997 cases were registered. The police recovered 7,236-kg charas, 37-kg Ice, 120-kg heroin, more than 250-kg opium and 140,866 litres of liquor from the accused during the campaign so far.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Drugs February From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to ..

PM Shehbaz announces returning party presidency to Nawaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement A ..

Ataul-Haq Qasmi given Aasar Lifetime Achievement Award

5 minutes ago
 NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pak ..

NCHR ranks amongst top Commissions in world as Pakistan welcomes A-Status Accred ..

5 minutes ago
 SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

SCCI demands measures to broaden existing tax-base

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 5.71m from 121 defaulters in 24 hours

37 seconds ago
 PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgy ..

PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..

38 seconds ago
Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of P ..

Pak envoy in Kyrgyzstan inquires about health of Pakistani national in Kyrgyz ho ..

40 seconds ago
 Government organizing open katchehri to solve peop ..

Government organizing open katchehri to solve people problems: Toru

42 seconds ago
 HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel i ..

HCCI opposed tax exemptions for oil, ghee, steel industries in tribal areas

11 minutes ago
 CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in ..

CM’s aide grieves over death of girl students in Kiwai road mishap

11 minutes ago
 Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

Beijing leads the nation in 5G base stations

11 minutes ago
 PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgy ..

PM directs minister to immediately leave for Kyrgyzstan to assist Pakistani stud ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan