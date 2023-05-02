32 cops wounded as bus overturns in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least 32 police personnel were seriously injured when a speeding bus overturned near Arifwala Road in Bahawalnagar on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the bus was carrying recruits who were returning to their centre after the Eid holidays when the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver, who fled the scene, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and the injured were shifted to the district hospital.