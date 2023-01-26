32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city to provide wheat flour on discounted rates

On the instructions of the Sindh Chief Secretary, centers have been established at 50 places in the Larkana district to provide flour to the people at low cost

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Sindh Chief Secretary, centers have been established at 50 places in the Larkana district to provide flour to the people at low cost.

In this regard, 32 centers have been established in different areas of Larkana city and 18 in the three talukas of Ratodero, Dokri, Bakrani, and in Naudero town.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal on Thursday visited the centers set up for the supply of cheap wheat flour in various areas of the city, where there were queues of people to buy flour and a large number of people were buying flour DC Larkana reviewed the supply of flour at the centers and issued instructions to the concerned officials.

While talking to the media on this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiaya Siyal said that 50 sale points have been established by the food Department Sindh government in the Larkana district. Out of which 18 stalls have been set up in 3 talukas and 32 in Larkana city, the purpose of which is to provide flour to the public at a discounted price.

A 10 kg bag of flour is available at the sale point for 980 rupees, which is much lower than the market price.

She said we want the poor to get clean and transparent wheat flour at affordable prices.

She said that the Government of Sindh and the district administration of Larkana are trying their best to ensure the supply of cheap flour, and also to deal with the rush of people properly.

She said that they wanted to convey the message to the people through the media that they should get the maximum benefit from the government's subsidy rates.

Officials of the Food Department and other stakeholders were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen taking notice of the sale of flour at high prices and inflation in Larkana city, along with the anti-encroachment police force, municipal corporation staff, and traffic police, visited Jail Bazar Larkana where they bought flour at cheap prices on behalf of the Sindh Government and district administration Larkana.

She inspected the stalls set up for the purpose of taking information about the prices of common items including flour from the grocery shops and also found out the rate list and prices from the sellers of vegetables and fruits at the stalls.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner inspected the stalls and directed the owner's grocery stores and vendors to sell flour at a reasonable price.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana warned that strict action will be taken against wholesalers charging extra prices.

Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen while talking to the media on this occasion, said that the administration has set up stalls at 32 places in the city to supply cheap flour, which they visited and reviewed the prices, and shopkeepers of grocery stores have also been instructed to sell flour and other items at fixed prices.