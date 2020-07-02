34 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Ghotki

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :34 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported on Wednesday, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 1840 in district Ghotki.

Deputy Commissioner Lieutenant (retd) Muhammad Khalid Saleem in a statement has confirmed that health teams had taken samples of 176 people to detect COVID-19, out of which 34 patients found positive while 136 tested negative for COVID-19 while result of 6 patients not yet received.

DC said that out of 1840 infected patients in district, 1029 patients had so far been recovered and 8 succumbed to disease while 83 were being treated at different hospitals.

DC further said that out of 34 news positive cases 4 belongs to Dharki, 18 Ghotki, 10 Mirpur Mathelo, one Khan garh and one belongs to Obaavro taluka.