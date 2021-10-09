34 outlaws held, 9 kg marijuana, 68 liters liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and bootleggers rounded up 34 persons from different areas and recovered over nine kg marijuana, over 68 liters liquor from their possession during last two days, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that City, Gunjmandi, Ratta Amral, Pirwadhai, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Cantt, R.A.

Bazar, Westridge, Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Airport and Taxila police conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested 34 besides recovering over nine kg charras and over 68 liters liquor from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.