34 tanneries sealed for causing pollution

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said the district administration sealed 34 tanneries causing environmental pollution and Rs170,000 fine had been imposed on several pumps for non-compliance.

The deputy commissioner said a team also issued notices to 245 tanneries owners under EPA Act 1997 while notices were also sent to 28 tanneries owners to protectenvironment.

He said in a crackdown against mini petrol pumps 34 shops had been sealed so far.