34 Tanneries Sealed For Causing Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 01:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said the district administration sealed 34 tanneries causing environmental pollution and Rs170,000 fine had been imposed on several pumps for non-compliance.
The deputy commissioner said a team also issued notices to 245 tanneries owners under EPA Act 1997 while notices were also sent to 28 tanneries owners to protectenvironment.
He said in a crackdown against mini petrol pumps 34 shops had been sealed so far.