Envoy Hosts Reception For Pakistan Women Cricket Team In London
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 07:47 PM
LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Pakistan’s High Commissioner in the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal on Tuesday hosted a reception for Pakistan’s Women Cricket Team and management at Pakistan House here.
The officials from English Cricket board and a large number of Pakistani diaspora in London warmly welcomed the female cricket players.
Welcoming the team, Dr. Mohammad Faisal said that the achievements of Pakistani women on the cricket fields served as a powerful reminder of the limitless potential that lies in the women of Pakistan.
By breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings, they were not just playing a game; they were championing a cause, advocating equality, and paving the way for future generations of female athletes, she added.
He said that the reception was aimed at appreciating the team spirit and hard work of the women players, who reached this far in sports, despite several challenges.
The high commissioner wished the team best of luck for the upcoming matches.
Thanking the high commissioner, Nida Dar, the captain of the women’s team said that it was an honour to be hosted by the high commission and the love and support expressed by Pakistani diaspora in UK was a source of motivation for the entire team.
Captain Nida Dar presented an official cricket team shirt signed by all the players of the team, as a memento to the spouse of the high commissioner.
President of UK-Pakistan business Council Atta-ul-Haq said that seeing women’s cricket team playing with zeal and vigour was a source of pride for every Pakistani in UK.
Later, the team mingled with the guests over dinner and also received hand-painted name plates from Ali Salman, pioneer of the famous Phool Patti Truck Art.
