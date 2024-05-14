Open Menu

Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship In August

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2024

Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August

The Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation is set to host the Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship from August 8 at the Laser City Bowling Club, Jinnah Park, Rawalpindi

According to Federation President Ejaz ur Rehman, preparations for the championship have already begun. The championship will feature male and female players from across the country, competing in eight categories: Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies' Singles, Amateur, Deaf Men's Singles, Deaf Ladies' Singles, Team Event, and TikTokkers.

According to Federation President Ejaz ur Rehman, preparations for the championship have already begun. The championship will feature male and female players from across the country, competing in eight categories: Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies' Singles, Amateur, Deaf Men's Singles, Deaf Ladies' Singles, Team Event, and TikTokkers.

He said the registration for the championship would start on July 15, and the final matches will be played on August 14.

A prize money of Rs two million has been announced for the championship. The colorful closing ceremony will be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium or Jinnah Stadium of Pakistan sports Complex, he said.

It may be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation has been organizing this championship every year

since 2003, to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

