Open Menu

FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan Issues 06 Month Performance Report

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 07:35 PM

FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan issues 06 month performance report

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Central Bureau (NCB)- Interpol Pakistan has achieved significant milestones in combating transnational crime, says the six-month performance report issued on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Central Bureau (NCB)- Interpol Pakistan has achieved significant milestones in combating transnational crime, says the six-month performance report issued on Tuesday.

During the last six months, A total of 66 accused wanted for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, were apprehended from different countries, says the report adding that FIA NCB - INTERPOL had issued red notices for the arrest of these accused.

Among the arrested, 50 were wanted in murder cases, 5 in fraud and forgery, 4 in robbery cases, and 3 in cases of attempted murder.

The arrested accused were wanted by various law enforcement agencies, including FIA, NAB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir Police.

The accused were arrested from UAE (35), Saudi Arabia (18), Oman (5), Kuwait (2), Italy (2), and other countries, including Spain, Turkey, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan were also successfully extradited.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the concerned authorities. Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, commended NCB Interpol Pakistan for its outstanding performances NCB Interpol Pakistan, equipped with modern technology, remains in constant communication with law enforcement agencies worldwide, ensuring seamless cooperation. DG FIA

DG FIA urged accelerated actions to apprehend suspects wanted for serious crimes. DG FIA emphasized the need to establish strong links with international organizations.

Special measures shall be taken for the training of Interpol officers to enhance their capabilities in combating transnational crime. DG FIA said in his message.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police National Accountability Bureau Kidnapping Technology Punjab Turkey UAE Kuwait Oman Robbery Azerbaijan Spain Italy Bahrain Saudi Arabia Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, ..

Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..

2 minutes ago
 Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August

Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August

4 minutes ago
 AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary

AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary

4 minutes ago
 Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justi ..

Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims

4 minutes ago
 Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket t ..

Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London

4 minutes ago
 Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Emba ..

Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy

17 minutes ago
Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in thir ..

Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to ..

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team

1 hour ago
 China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly reven ..

China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth

1 hour ago
 No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA C ..

No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship

1 hour ago
 Three French prison officers killed

Three French prison officers killed

1 hour ago
 Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP g ..

Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan