FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan Issues 06 Month Performance Report
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Central Bureau (NCB)- Interpol Pakistan has achieved significant milestones in combating transnational crime, says the six-month performance report issued on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Central Bureau (NCB)- Interpol Pakistan has achieved significant milestones in combating transnational crime, says the six-month performance report issued on Tuesday.
During the last six months, A total of 66 accused wanted for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, were apprehended from different countries, says the report adding that FIA NCB - INTERPOL had issued red notices for the arrest of these accused.
Among the arrested, 50 were wanted in murder cases, 5 in fraud and forgery, 4 in robbery cases, and 3 in cases of attempted murder.
The arrested accused were wanted by various law enforcement agencies, including FIA, NAB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir Police.
The accused were arrested from UAE (35), Saudi Arabia (18), Oman (5), Kuwait (2), Italy (2), and other countries, including Spain, Turkey, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan were also successfully extradited.
The arrested accused have been handed over to the concerned authorities. Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, commended NCB Interpol Pakistan for its outstanding performances NCB Interpol Pakistan, equipped with modern technology, remains in constant communication with law enforcement agencies worldwide, ensuring seamless cooperation. DG FIA
DG FIA urged accelerated actions to apprehend suspects wanted for serious crimes. DG FIA emphasized the need to establish strong links with international organizations.
Special measures shall be taken for the training of Interpol officers to enhance their capabilities in combating transnational crime. DG FIA said in his message.
Recent Stories
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..
Independence Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship in August
AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary
Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims
Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London
Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy
Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today
Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team
China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth
No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship
Three French prison officers killed
Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments2 minutes ago
-
AGP denies impression of interference in judiciary4 minutes ago
-
Iranian embassy denounces Nakba Day, demands justice for Palestinian victims4 minutes ago
-
Envoy hosts reception for Pakistan women cricket team in London4 minutes ago
-
Japanese singer’s performance held at Japan Embassy17 minutes ago
-
Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare1 hour ago
-
KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App for farmers, suppliers1 hour ago
-
Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emergency1 hour ago
-
PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in AJK, announces to visit Muzaffarabad1 hour ago
-
Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records1 hour ago
-
Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister1 hour ago
-
Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural heritage sites Wazir Khan Mosque1 hour ago