FIA NCB - Interpol Pakistan issues 06 month performance report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Central Bureau (NCB)- Interpol Pakistan has achieved significant milestones in combating transnational crime, says the six-month performance report issued on Tuesday.

During the last six months, A total of 66 accused wanted for serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, were apprehended from different countries, says the report adding that FIA NCB - INTERPOL had issued red notices for the arrest of these accused.

Among the arrested, 50 were wanted in murder cases, 5 in fraud and forgery, 4 in robbery cases, and 3 in cases of attempted murder.

The arrested accused were wanted by various law enforcement agencies, including FIA, NAB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir Police.

The accused were arrested from UAE (35), Saudi Arabia (18), Oman (5), Kuwait (2), Italy (2), and other countries, including Spain, Turkey, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan were also successfully extradited.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the concerned authorities. Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, commended NCB Interpol Pakistan for its outstanding performances NCB Interpol Pakistan, equipped with modern technology, remains in constant communication with law enforcement agencies worldwide, ensuring seamless cooperation. DG FIA

DG FIA urged accelerated actions to apprehend suspects wanted for serious crimes. DG FIA emphasized the need to establish strong links with international organizations.

Special measures shall be taken for the training of Interpol officers to enhance their capabilities in combating transnational crime. DG FIA said in his message.