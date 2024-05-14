Open Menu

LESCO Detects 441 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2024 | 07:57 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 441 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 234th day of grand anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 441 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 234th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 179 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 26 accused have been arrested by the respective police.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 234th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were disconnected and charged with detection units.

 Among the seized connections 10 were commercial, 01 agricultural, 01 industrial and 429 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 339,252 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.184 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 80,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Nawan Kot area; Rs 45,500 detection bill to a power pilferer in Iqbal Town; Rs 40,000 detection bill to an electricity thief in Saanda area; and Rs 36,000 fine in the form of detection bill to another customer stealing electricity in Manawan area.

During the 234 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 79,860 power connections and 75,352 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 30,625 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 94,238,629 detection units worth Rs 3,467,124,743 to all the power pilferers.

