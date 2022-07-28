UrduPoint.com

34,491 Tickets Issued For Not Fastening Seat Belt

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 06:20 PM

34,491 tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued 34,491 tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts whereas 13,747 for using mobile phones during ongoing year.

A campaign was underway to check traffic violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators, a news release on Thursday said.

The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

The ITP personnel were directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the life and property of citizens.

