Open Menu

345 Cops Promoted As Head Constable

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

345 cops promoted as head constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) As many as 345 constables of Lahore Police have been promoted to the rank of head constable.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore congratulated the promoted officers and expressed best wishes for them. He said that promotions were based on merit and seniority.

He emphasised that promotion and other employment matters of police personnel were being regularly addressed.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the process of promotions was based on merit and seniority. He urged the newly promoted officers to perform their duties with further diligence, dedication, professionalism and making public service their priority.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Best Merit Packaging Limited Employment

Recent Stories

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 ..

PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears

13 minutes ago
 SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over ..

SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges

29 minutes ago
 Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

1 hour ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

2 hours ago
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

4 hours ago
 SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan