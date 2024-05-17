345 cops promoted as head constable

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) As many as 345 constables of Lahore Police have been promoted to the rank of head constable.

The capital city police officer (CCPO) Lahore congratulated the promoted officers and expressed best wishes for them. He said that promotions were based on merit and seniority.

He emphasised that promotion and other employment matters of police personnel were being regularly addressed.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana said the process of promotions was based on merit and seniority. He urged the newly promoted officers to perform their duties with further diligence, dedication, professionalism and making public service their priority.