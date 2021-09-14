34,500 COVID-19 patients recovered in the district

Around 34,500 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 31,727 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2773 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Around 34,500 COVID-19 patients have been recovered so far in the district out of which 31,727 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2773 from other districts.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, as many as 1499 people had lost their battle of life so far in the district while 115 more cases were tested positive during the last 24 hours including 12 belonged to Rawal Town,32 from Potohar town,28 from Rawalpindi Cantt,10 from Kalar syeda,eight from Taxila,seven from Kahutta,three each from Chakwal and Attock,two each from KPK,Murree,Gujar Khan and Kotli sattian while one each case was reported from Attock,Multan,Toba tek singh and Islamabad.

" Six patient had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours while presently 184 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 16 in Holy Family Hospital,61 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,62 in Institute of Urology,27 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Bilal hospital, five each in Hearts international Hospital while one each was admitted in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust and Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

The positivity ratio of cases was recorded at 5.3 per cent while 12 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,73 stable and 99 on oxygen support,it added