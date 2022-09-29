37 criminals including 5 POs held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 37 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 5 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish and 590 litres of liquor from their possession. The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 5,020 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 11 persons and recovered 8 pistols, 3 rifles and a number of bullets from their possession.