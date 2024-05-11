Open Menu

38 Power Pilferers Caught

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, claimed

to have caught 38 power pilferers and got registered 60 cases during the

current drive against power pilferage.

FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that its teams raided various

areas of the circle and caught power pilferers. He said the authorities

caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while stealing electricity

through main electricity lines and tampering with meter.

Three consumers were booked in a day in Sillanwali for electricity theft,

he said and added that seven power pilferers were also arrested.

