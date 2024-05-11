38 Power Pilferers Caught
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Sargodha Circle, claimed
to have caught 38 power pilferers and got registered 60 cases during the
current drive against power pilferage.
FESCO spokesman said here on Saturday that its teams raided various
areas of the circle and caught power pilferers. He said the authorities
caught a barber in Sargodha City red-handed while stealing electricity
through main electricity lines and tampering with meter.
Three consumers were booked in a day in Sillanwali for electricity theft,
he said and added that seven power pilferers were also arrested.
Recent Stories
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season
Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor
DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela
Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mock exercise held at river Chenab to deal with possible flood1 minute ago
-
Three petrol agencies sealed2 minutes ago
-
PM's coordinator extends best wishes to Punjab's new Governor11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar to visit Beijing for Pak-China FMs’ Strategic Dialogue from May 1312 minutes ago
-
Dacoit in police custody injured during police encounter12 minutes ago
-
PM expresses govt desire to attract investment from UK, other countries22 minutes ago
-
PIA's first pre Hajj flight departs for Madinah from Karachi1 hour ago
-
One killed another hurt as roof caves in1 hour ago
-
PFA destroys truckload of expired food items, Rs 50k fine imposed1 hour ago
-
24 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Two youth killed in coaster-bike collision1 hour ago
-
IRSA releases 185,600 cusecs water2 hours ago