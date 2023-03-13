4 die in road accident near Kotli Sattian

Four people including driver were killed and 20 other got injured when a passenger Coaster fell into a ravine near Kotli Sattian town of Tehsil Muree, some 70 kilometers from here on Monday, local administration said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Four people including driver were killed and 20 other got injured when a passenger Coaster fell into a ravine near Kotli Sattian town of Tehsil Muree, some 70 kilometers from here on Monday, local administration said.

According to an official, the fatal accidental coaster was going to Rawalpindi from Bagh Azad Kashmir having 28 passengers on board including women and children.

Local people evacuated the bodies and injured to Kotli Sattian Hospital.