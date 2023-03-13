UrduPoint.com

4 Die In Road Accident Near Kotli Sattian

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 08:42 PM

4 die in road accident near Kotli Sattian

Four people including driver were killed and 20 other got injured when a passenger Coaster fell into a ravine near Kotli Sattian town of Tehsil Muree, some 70 kilometers from here on Monday, local administration said

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Four people including driver were killed and 20 other got injured when a passenger Coaster fell into a ravine near Kotli Sattian town of Tehsil Muree, some 70 kilometers from here on Monday, local administration said.

According to an official, the fatal accidental coaster was going to Rawalpindi from Bagh Azad Kashmir having 28 passengers on board including women and children.

Local people evacuated the bodies and injured to Kotli Sattian Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Rawalpindi Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From

Recent Stories

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

Fujairah, Cuba discuss commercial ties

18 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

33 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Ma ..

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Marble Sculptures to Greece

22 minutes ago
 Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity f ..

Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

22 minutes ago
 PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.