40 MGD pumping station in progress at Dhabeji : MD KWSB

Karachi is facing 700 MGD shortage of water and only 45 percent of required water is available. However, after establishment of new pumping station at Dhabeji, district Thatta, 40 MGD water will be secured which will benefit the industry and the people in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Karachi is facing 700 MGD shortage of water and only 45 percent of required water is available. However, after establishment of new pumping station at Dhabeji, district Thatta, 40 MGD water will be secured which will benefit the industry and the people in the city.

This was stated by Managing Director, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board , Asadullah Khan in a meeting with members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry. President KATI Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman KITE Zubair Chhaya, Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Ikaram Rajput, Vice President Syed Wajid Hussain were present, said press release on Thursday.

He said not a single water supply project was completed in last 14 years despite fast increase in population in the city.

KWSB's Managing Director acknowledged the significance of the industry and termed it as the life line of the country. However, he said, the board was facing many problems to address industry's concern. No unfair dues would be charged from industries.

He said that a review petition has been filled on the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision regarding charges on subsoil water . Our suggestion was 7 paisa per liter and industry was demanding 5 paisa per liter, he added.

President KATI, Sheikh Umer Rehan said that while recovery of bills from industry was hundred percent but it was deprived of water supply.

He drew attention of KWSB's Managing Director to the shattered sewerage system in Korangi Industrial Area.