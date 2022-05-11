UrduPoint.com

4.1-magnitude Earthquake Hits Swat, Adjoining Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 12:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Moderate 4.1 magnitude earthquake was felt in Swat and adjoining areas on early Wednesday morning.

The Meteorological Department confirmed that 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Swat, Chitral, Dir and adjoining areas on Wednesday morning, a private news channel reported.

The tremors spread panic among locals, however, so far no casualty or damage was reported.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the depth of the earthquake was measured to be 224 kilometres.

While the bordering area of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan was identified as the epicenter of the earthquake.

